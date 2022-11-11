Left Menu

Tibetan monk opposed to CCP rule dies after years of ill health following release from prison

Geshe Tenzin Palsang was a resident of Draggo county in Sichuan's Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and passed away in September after his health condition suddenly turned worse, Washington-based media outlet RFA reported citing a source inside Tibet.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:00 IST
Tibetan monk opposed to CCP rule dies after years of ill health following release from prison
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

A Tibetan monk imprisoned for six years for opposing Chinese rule in Tibet has passed away. Geshe Tenzin Palsang died after suffering from failing health following his release from prison in 2018, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

He was a resident of Draggo county in Sichuan's Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and passed away in September after his health condition suddenly turned worse, Washington-based media outlet RFA reported citing a source inside Tibet. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Geshe Tenzin Palsang's condition turned worse due to the "torture in prison and lack of medical care" following his release.

"This was due to the torture he suffered in prison and lack of medical care and lack of medical care after his release," RFA quoted a source as saying. Palsang, a monk at Draggo monastery, was detained on April 2, 2012, on charges of organizing a demonstration challenging China's rule. He briefly disappeared until he was sentenced to six years in prison for his alleged participation in the protest, the report cited source.

The report cited the source as saying that Chinese authorities constantly harassed and surveilled him even after his release from prison in April 2018. Speaking to RFA, a Tibetan living in exile said that Geshe Tenzin Palsang in 2012 openly urged Chinese authorities to put an end to their "repressive policies in Tibet and their genocide and persecution of the Tibetan people."

The source, who spoke anonymously to protect his contacts in Tibet, claimed that Palsang had called for giving the right to freedom of speech and religion to Tibetans in Draggo, RFA reported. The source further said that Geshe Tenzin Palsang's health condition at the time of his release from prison was "so severe" that he required support for standing up.

"He also demanded that Tibetans in Draggo be given the right to freedom of speech and freedom of religion," RFA quoted the source as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022