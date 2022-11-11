India will play key role in digitalization of world: MoS Chandrasekhar

India will soon assume the G20 presidency and will play a key role in shaping the technology and digitalization of the world, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday. Addressing the CII Madhya Pradesh Conclave on Digital Acceleration in Indore, Chandrasekhar said, "Technology and digitalisation are going to play a significant role in the shaping of the economies, the trades and the multipolar world of the future and India which takes over the G20 presidency soon, is sitting there in a sweet spot, to play a significant role in the shaping of that future."

Talking about the post-Covid situation in India, he said, "The report card of India shows that we have come out with great marks--200 crore vaccinations, fastest growing economy, highest FDI, while for others it has been unprecedented inflation, recession, lockdowns and shutdowns," according to the press statement released by Ministry of Electronics and IT. The minister, who reached Indore today, further said that the technology Digital India, use of technology in government had kept India's economy chugging on track and all because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working along the lines of a Team India Model, in partnership with states and local governments. And this is done to ensure that India Techade of opportunities is available to all young Indians across the country in all Tier 2 and 3 cities and villages too.

The Minister said there is already a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups in India and it has reached all smaller cities like Indore too, according to the statement. Shankar Lalwani, MP from Indore, Sawan Laddha, Secretary of Invest Indore and Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, and several people of Indore welcomed him at the airport.

He attended the Pride of Madhya Pradesh Awards event organized by Sansad Seva Sankalp and Invest Indore and felicitated 75 IT and ITES companies of the state, the statement reads. Later in the evening, the Minister attended as the Chief Guest at the Convocation ceremony at the Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore. He left for New Delhi this evening. (ANI)

