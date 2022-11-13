Left Menu

T20 World Cup: PM Rishi Sunak wishes good luck to England team for final against Pakistan

England and Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup final after defeating India and New Zealand, respectively.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 07:03 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday wished good luck to the England cricket team in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. "Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I'll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We're behind you all the way," PM Sunak tweeted.

In the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title. England will take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

England and Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup final after defeating India and New Zealand, respectively. The Three Lions won their first T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final in the West Indies while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka in England.

Pakistan had a topsy-turvy campaign in the T20 World Cup. The past three weeks have been a rollercoaster for Babar Azam and his Pakistan side. Meanwhile, England has been in great form which helped them evidently dismiss India in the semi-final.

They completely batted the Asian giants out of contention to knock them out of the competition, and will now look forward to carrying on their blistering form against Pakistan as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

