Left Menu

Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports

Two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, the broadcaster said citing unofficial sources.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:02 IST
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Two missiles landed in the territory of Poland on Tuesday, Sputnik news agency reported citing Polish media. The Russian news agency said two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine.

Two people were killed in the incident, the police and the army are working on the scene of the incident, it added. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers after reports of missiles falling on the territory of the country.

"The Prime Minister @MorawieckiM called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs," government spokesperson Piotr Muller tweeted. Western media outlets said two stray rockets that landed in Polish territory came from Russia.

Poland is a signatory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance. Article 5 of the treaty says that if an armed attack occurs against one of the member states, it shall be considered an attack against all members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022