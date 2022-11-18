Israel, India conduct joint security drill in Delhi to prepare against terror attacks

The Embassy of Israel in India in collaboration with Indian security forces conducted their biggest joint security drill in New Delhi last week to ensure the preparedness and potency of contingency plans for any sort of terrorist attacks in the future. The exercise aimed to harmonize and test the preparedness of all the security forces to counter any likely future threats.

"Last week, @IsraelinIndia in collaboration with #MHA, @DelhiPolice & special security forces from #India conducted the biggest joint security drill to ensure the preparedness & potency of contingency plans for any sort of terror attacks. This will further deepen our cooperation," the official handle of the Embassy of Israel in India tweeted on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Israel to India HE Naor Gilon said, "This was a one-of-a-kind biggest security drill that was conducted jointly with Indian security forces. We thank them for their efforts. Such joint exercises further deepen the cooperation between our countries in security and defence, while building on shared values in order to contribute to global stability. We are committed to continuing our strong cooperation to make this world safer."

The joint security drill involved the participation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police, the National Security Guard, and local emergency forces such as the fire department, traffic police, etc. Day and night drills were conducted at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi to ensure the preparedness and potency of contingency plans for any sort of terrorist attacks in the future.

Based on a simulated exercise, elite forces of the agencies concerned were activated. Traffic control on nearby roads was carried out by Delhi Traffic Police. The exercise provided an opportunity for both the Embassy of Israel and Indian security forces to cooperate and streamline security drills and procedures, therefore enhancing communication and partnership in our joint fight against terrorism.

Roey Gilad, Ambassador, Center for Policy Research, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that New Delhi and Israel share a strong relationship, adding further that the cooperation between the two countries has also strengthened. Speaking to ANI on India and Israel's relationship after the formation of a new government in Jerusalem, Gilad said, "A strong relationship has been developed between Israel and India in previous decades. It's on the leadership level as well. Cooperation between India as a global superpower and Israel as a regional superpower has risen too."

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon had said the big boost to change in the relationship between the two countries came after a first-ever historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel followed by Netanyahu's visit to India. "We have to say that there were visits before that of Indian President and Israeli President, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, but the visit of PM Modi and a few months later in 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to India on January 18 - this was a game changer to relations between the two countries," added Gilon.

India established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992 and since then the relationship has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership. "The relations started a little bit slower than hoped, but the big change in 1992 established full diplomatic relations between the two countries," said Gilon.The Israeli envoy explained how both countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership and after that' several doors opened for cooperation. India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector. (ANI)

