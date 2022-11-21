Left Menu

Doubts over meeting repair cost cloud PoK hydel project: Reports

The dam was closed after a blockage was detected in the 3.5-km Tail Race Tunnel. The total cost of its repair is estimated to come to about 2.5 billion Pakistani rupees.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:12 IST
Doubts over meeting repair cost cloud PoK hydel project: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project remains susenpended since July 6 over fears of huge costs for running repairs on it. While the business losses from its closure have been estimated at about 20 billion Pakistan rupees, there are questions on who will bear these losses, the Dawn reported. The dam was closed after a blockage was detected in the 3.5-km Tail Race Tunnel. The total cost of its repair is estimated to come to about 2.5 billion Pakistani rupees.

The date for resumption of the hydropower project is now likely to be pegged back to February 2023. On who woud bear the losses, the National Insurance Company Limited or the government, a senior officer at NJHPCL issued a statment to The News International saying only 7 per cent of the share of losses will be borne by the NICL while a consortium of Chinese companies will bear the remaining 93 per cent.

The NJHPCL has been paying 1 billion in Pakistani currency to NICL and about Rs 4 billion have been paid until now, an official said, adding that a maintenance and inspection vehicle has been purchased to complete the tunnel as soon as possible and reduce the projected losses, The News International reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022