36 killed, 2 missing after plant fire in China's Henan
22 pm (local time) Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province.
- Country:
- China
At least 36 people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in central China on Monday afternoon, local authorities said on Tuesday. The Xinhua news agency reported that the fire broke out at 4:22 pm (local time) Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province.
Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 pm Monday, according to the city's publicity department. Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to state media.
Related suspects have been put under police control. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xinhua news agency
- Wenfeng
- Anyang City
- Henan
- Henan Province
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy
Easing Hong Kong's COVID curbs, opening China border top bankers' wish list -HKMA chief
China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier
WRAPUP 2-Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption
FOREX-Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment