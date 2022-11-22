Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister in Delhi

India and UAE will take forward their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday as he met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the national capital. "Always a pleasure to welcome HH Sheikh @ABZayed of UAE in India. Our 4th structured meeting this year. Will take forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

UAE Foreign Minister bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on an official visit to India. "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, is paying an official visit to India from November 21-22, 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in earlier a statement.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation. According to MEA, the visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28, 2022 during which he met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," MEA said. Earlier, the External Affairs Minister visited UAE to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the 3rd Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart reviewed the gamut of bilateral strategic partnerships between the two nations. They also discussed the current global situation. (ANI)

