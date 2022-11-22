Pak court dismisses acquittal plea by former finance minister in asset case

An accountability court, put together in Islamabad to process the acquittal plea of three persons, including the country's former finance minister, accused of holding assets beyond known sources of income case, has dismissed the petition, reported ARY News. While delivering the verdict, Justice Muhammad Bashir said the case against Ishaq Dar, former National Bank president and finance minister, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi cannot be heard by the court anymore after the recent changes to the laws governing the country's National Accountability Bureau.

A detailed verdict in the case will be released later. The case against Dar and others was filed in 2017. Dar left Pakistan in 2017, purportedly to see medical advice.

The court later declared Dar as an offender as he had not presented himself in connection with the dispproportionate assets case, reportd ARY News. Statements of 42 witnesses were recorded in connection with the case.

Dar eventually surrendered after four years and filed the plea seeking acquittal in the case. In May, the Pakistan court issued a perpetual arrest warrant against Dar. Furthermore.

In September, the accountability court suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against the former finance minister, paving the way for his return from London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)