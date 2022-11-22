Left Menu

Pak court dismisses acquittal plea by former finance minister in asset case

While delivering the verdict, Justice Muhammad Bashir said the case against Ishaq Dar, former National Bank president and finance minister, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi cannot be heard by the court anymore after the recent changes to the laws governing the country's National Accountability Bureau.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:35 IST
Pak court dismisses acquittal plea by former finance minister in asset case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An accountability court, put together in Islamabad to process the acquittal plea of three persons, including the country's former finance minister, accused of holding assets beyond known sources of income case, has dismissed the petition, reported ARY News. While delivering the verdict, Justice Muhammad Bashir said the case against Ishaq Dar, former National Bank president and finance minister, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi cannot be heard by the court anymore after the recent changes to the laws governing the country's National Accountability Bureau.

A detailed verdict in the case will be released later. The case against Dar and others was filed in 2017. Dar left Pakistan in 2017, purportedly to see medical advice.

The court later declared Dar as an offender as he had not presented himself in connection with the dispproportionate assets case, reportd ARY News. Statements of 42 witnesses were recorded in connection with the case.

Dar eventually surrendered after four years and filed the plea seeking acquittal in the case. In May, the Pakistan court issued a perpetual arrest warrant against Dar. Furthermore.

In September, the accountability court suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against the former finance minister, paving the way for his return from London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022