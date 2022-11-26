Left Menu

At least 3 killed, 11 injured in twin school shootings in Brazil

At least three people were killed and 11 were severely wounded after an armed gunman opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Friday, CNN reported citing Brazilian authorities. The gunman who opened fire on schools in Brazil was reportedly carrying a semi-automatic weapon which was captured in security footage.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:19 IST
At least 3 killed, 11 injured in twin school shootings in Brazil
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

At least three people were killed and 11 were severely wounded after an armed gunman opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Friday, CNN reported citing Brazilian authorities. The gunman who opened fire on schools in Brazil was reportedly carrying a semi-automatic weapon which was captured in security footage. The alleged shooter was found to be wearing military attire while the face was covered.

However, the shooter is suspected to be a 16-year-old. The attack, notably, took place in the small town of Aracruz, 50 miles north of the state capital, Vitoria, as per CNN. In a tweet, the governor of Espirito Santo, Renato Casagrande confirmed on Friday, "security teams caught up with the attacker who, cowardly, attacked two schools in Aracruz. I declared three days of official mourning as a sign of grief for the irreparable losses. We will continue to investigate the reasons and, soon, we will have new clarifications."

"The attacks took place at the Primo Bitti school and the Praia de Coqueiral Educational Center," said the Governor. Describing the twin shootouts as "absurd tragedy", Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, tweeted, "It's with sadness that I was informed about the attacks at the Aracruz schools in Espirito Santo. My solidarity goes to the family of the victims in this absurd tragedy."

"My support goes out to Governor Casagrande in investigating the case and comforting the communities surrounding the two affected schools," he added, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022