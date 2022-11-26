Left Menu

US reaffirms commitment, unwavering support to people of Ukraine: US State Secy Blinken

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Washington will stand with Ukraine as he reaffirmed his commitment to the country's people and blamed Kremlin for executing a brutal war to subjugate Ukraine's people.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:22 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Washington will stand with Ukraine as he reaffirmed his commitment to the country's people and blamed Kremlin for executing a brutal war to subjugate Ukraine's people. "90 years ago, millions of Ukrainians starved to death in the Holodomor famine deliberately caused by Soviet policies. The Kremlin now wages a brutal war to subjugate Ukraine's people, but will not prevail. We will stand with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!," Blinken tweeted as he remembered millions of innocent Ukrainians who suffered during the Holodomor - "death by hunger" - in 1932 and 1933.

Reaffirming its commitment to the people of Ukraine today and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, t the White House stated on Thursday that Ukrainian people overcame the horror of the Holodomor, demonstrating their spirit and resilience, and eventually created a free and democratic society. The White House stated on Thursday that the Ukrainian people overcame the horror of the Holodomor, demonstrating their spirit and resilience, and eventually created a free and democratic society. The White House reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Ukraine today and its unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

The 1930s Ukrainian famine known as the "Holodomor" also devastated other parts of the former Soviet Union, such as western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and up to 7 million people perished as a result. The men, women, and children who lost their lives during this famine were victims of the brutal policies and deliberate acts of the regime of Joseph Stalin, the White House said in a release. Ukraine declared starvation to be genocide in 2006, and Kyiv encouraged the international community to do the same.

Ukraine's efforts are seen by Russia as an effort to politicise history and sow strife between the two nations. (ANI)

