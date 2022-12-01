Children's opportunities to study, flourish plummeted to 24 pc since Taliban takeover: Survey

The economic and political situation of Afghanistan has only gone worse since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August last year while the Afghans' viewpoints of children's opportunities to study and flourish plummeted to 24 per cent, a Gallup survey said on Thursday. A year after the country's political upheaval, the people of Afghanistan have given up hope for themselves and future generations, according to the findings of the survey, Khaama Press reported.

According to the survey, less than one-fifth of Afghans (19 per cent) are satisfied with their educational system or schools in 2022, tying the lowest level of satisfaction reported in any country Gallup has polled in 16 years. With widespread poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan, the situation for the country's future generation, the children, have deteriorated as some are forced into marriages for dowries while others are forced to work as children.

According to the survey findings, only 27 per cent of Afghans believe children are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, while gender inequality has grown in response to reports of gender persecution, according to Khaama Press. Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance and approximately, 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it was out of reach for many Afghans.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

