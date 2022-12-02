Left Menu

UNSC condemns attack on religious school in Afghanistan

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," the UNSC statement said on Thursday.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attack on a religious school in Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of at least 20 students and wounding dozens of other people. "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," the UNSC statement said on Thursday.

Wednesday's attack resulted in the deaths of at least 20 students and children, and a dozen wounded. "The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," UNSC said.

The 15-member Security Council underscored the need to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable, the statement added. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

