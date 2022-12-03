Elon Musk to release files on 'Hunter Biden story' censor

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, announced to drop the hidden details on the microblogging site for censoring the "Hunter Biden story." Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5 pm ET!"

"This will be awesome," he added in a separate tweet with a popcorn emoji to spice up his post. Musk further tweeted, "Will include live Q and A" and "We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins". Tesla's CEO, who purchased Twitter last month, is scooping out once again The New York post's 2020 exclusive report about the controversial email that is retrieved from a laptop belonging to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. This report came in less than a month before the election.

Earlier, in 2020, The New York Post revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden had put a pressure on government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to USD 50,000 a month.

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's really [sic] an honour and pleasure," the email reads, according to The New York Post. An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma's No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for "advice on how you could use your influence" on the company's behalf.

The 51-year-old, who has vowed to turn Twitter into a platform of free speech, had been teasing the release of the internal files for several days. "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened ..."

"This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," he tweeted Monday after vowing the files would "soon to be published on Twitter itself." Earlier, the Twitter CEO also conducted a survey, titled "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers." These tweets show that Musk is all set to uncover the truth behind the censorship that was performed by Twitter. (ANI)

