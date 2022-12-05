Left Menu

Explosions reported in Donetsk, Poltava; air raid alert declared in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, explosions were reported in Donetsk and Poltava regions on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:32 IST
Explosions reported in Donetsk, Poltava; air raid alert declared in Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, explosions were reported in Donetsk and Poltava regions on Monday. A air raid alert has been sounded in Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reported. The air raid alert does not include Crimea and Luhansk,

Explosions were reported in the Kharkiv region, as per the Kyiv Independent. The report also stated that air raid alerts had gone off in most parts of Ukraine. At least one person was killed and three others were injured after Russian strikes hit Kryvyi Rih city of Ukraine early Monday morning, CNN reported citing local authorities.

Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, in a Telegram post said that three missiles struck an industrial enterprise. The missile strike resulted in the death of one employee and injured three others. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. According to Valentyn Reznichenko, people were assessed to be in stable condition in the hospital, the CNN report said. Meanwhile, Russian shelling was also reported in Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on people to remain "united" during winter. In a video address on December 4, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia hopes to use winter against Ukraine. H asserted that Ukrainians need to make every effort to "endure this winter, no matter how hard it is." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

