Day 2 of G20 Sherpa meeting concludes, sessions held on 'Technological Transformation', 'LIFE'

The discussions on India's G20 priorities was held today on the second day of the first Sherpa meeting of India's G20 Presidency in Udaipur. The first two sessions were held on 'Technological Transformation' and 'Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). In addition to first two sessions, dialogue on 'Global & Regional Economy: Prospects & Challenges' and an informal 'Chai pe Charcha' among G20 member countries was also held, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the release. The international Sherpas, their delegations and heads of invited International Organisations have travelled to Udaipur to participate in the first Sherpa meeting of India's G20 Presidency in Udaipur.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant initiated the negotiations of the first Sherpa meeting. The meeting was initiated through an overview of India's G20 priorities across 13 Working Groups. Amitabh Kant underscored India's duty as the "de facto voice of the Global South" to forge win-win collaborations between developed and developing nations, informed the government through a release on Monday. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, outlined key economic challenges faced by the world which he stressed require "boosting the collective capacity of G20 countries to respond as one."

It was followed by session one on "Technological Transformation" which included the participation of working groups on the digital economy, health, and education, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release. During the first session, the delegates discussed present challenges to accelerating digitalization across different sectors in their countries. The delegates from G20 countries, guest invitees, and International Organisations highlighted key interventions to take advantage of technology through multiple pathways. The topics that were highlighted during the discussions included the importance of cyber security, inclusivity in expanding access to technological services and infrastructure, and digital skilling.

The session two on 'Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) was held with a focus on effective strategies to collectively tackle climate change and the need to facilitate green and energy transition. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the importance of galvanizing collective action towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Development (DWG), Energy Transitions (ETWG), Climate Sustainability Working Group (CSWG), and Disaster Risk Resilience and Reduction (DRRWG) working groups participated in the second session of India's Sherpa meeting. The nations lauded India's 'LiFE' initiative and offered support to bring the agenda to "fruition."

Following the second session, a dialogue on "Global & Regional Economy: Prospects & Challenges" was held. Luis Breuer, IMF Resident Representative in India, and Kristina Kostial, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Policy Department, IMF, called for paying attention to pressing global economic challenges. The dialogue outlined key ideas for the world to tackle "major concerns and emerge more resilient to economic vagaries." Furthermore, a discussion over high tea "Chai pe Charcha" was held in the evening to strengthen interpersonal relationships and bolster ties between G20 countries. G20 Sherpas were given traditional Indian jackets, turban and stoles to further enrich their cultural experience of Rajasthan. Day two of India's Sherpa meeting concluded with Ratri Bhoj par Samvaad (Conversation over Dinner) at Jagmandir in Udaipur.

Notably, the first day of the meeting witnessed various activities, interactions, and events including an informal media interaction, a side event on 'Sustainable Development Goals: Transforming Lives at the Midpoint of the 2030 Agenda', an exhibit of Jal Sanjhi art, a networking event for delegates, a Desert Music Symphony, and various cultural performances. (ANI)

