Nepal allows import of luxury items after an 8-month ban

A meeting of the Nepal council of ministers on Tuesday evening decided to remove restrictions on the import of luxurious vehicles, mobile phones, liquors, and motorcycles. As per the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Dilendra Badu, the decision will come into effect from December 16.

"The cabinet meeting has decided to lift the ban on the import of these items which was in place since early May this year. A committee formed in the coordination of the Chief Secretary had recommended lifting the prohibition and the cabinet meeting today has decided to end the ban. Imports would open from 16 December 2022," Minister Dilendra Badu told ANI. Earlier in May, the Himalayan Nation was under massive pressure due to depleting foreign exchange reserves that had restricted the import of 10 different luxurious items issuing a notice in the Nepal Gazette.

In an initial announcement the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies announced a ban on the import of chips, liquors, cigarettes and tobacco products, diamonds, mobile phones, Color television sets, SUVs, Cars and Vans, Motorcycles, toys, and playing cards. The ban hadn't affected the import of raw materials for cigarettes and tobacco, mobile phones priced below USD 600, Color Television sets below 32 inches, motorcycles below 250 CC, and ambulances and hearses. (ANI)

