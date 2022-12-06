Left Menu

Sri Lanka envoy meets Sitharaman, thanks India's unprecedented emergency assistance

Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda on Tuesday met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for the brief emergency assistance India has provided to the island nation throughout its difficult period.

Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: @SLinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda on Tuesday met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for the brief emergency assistance India has provided to the island nation throughout its difficult period. The Sri Lankan envoy also briefed the finance minister on Sri Lanka's ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the present status of the country's debt restructuring process, according to the official statement of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi tweeted, "High Commissioner @MilindaMoragoda met with the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India @nsitharaman today (06) to review the status of bilateral economic cooperation.#lka" Notably, it was the latest of a series of meetings High Commissioner Moragoda has had with Sitharaman since November last year on Indian economic cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka in the context of the present crisis, the official statement read.

Additionally, Moragoda informed her of the severe effects that Sri Lanka's current economic contraction is having on the country's poor and most vulnerable populations. The High Commissioner emphasized that India could play a significant role in Sri Lanka's economic revival through multifaceted economic integration between the two countries by enhancing investments, tourism, and trade. Minister Sitharaman and High Commissioner Moragoda also reviewed the status of bilateral economic cooperation. (ANI)

