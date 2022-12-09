Left Menu

Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat grabs global headlines

The Straits Times of Singapore, the Nikkei Asia, Al Jazeera, Independent, ABC News were among the global publications which displayed photographs of jubilant celebrations of the BJP's win in Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:38 IST
Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat grabs global headlines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global news outlets have widely reported on the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a campaign to a record win on his home turf. On Thursday, the ruling BJP recorded a historic win in Gujarat, winning 156 seats. The BJP's 7th consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is also its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

The Straits Times of Singapore, the Nikkei Asia, Al Jazeera, Independent, ABC News were among the global publications which displayed photographs of jubilant celebrations of the BJP's win in Gujarat. British publication The Guardian reported that Prime Minister Modi had given a significant boost to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a sign of the party's enduring popularity before a general election due in 2024.

Noting how BJP has not lost a Gujarat assembly election since 1995, Japan's Nikkei Asia attributed this win to PM Modi's popularity in the state of Gujarat. "Modi is wildly popular in the state, where he served as chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014," the newspaper said.

The Japanese daily said Modi held a series of campaign rallies in the state, lending his star power to the BJP's campaign. "Many residents take pride in the fact that the Gujarat-born Modi represents India at the global level, and feel a sense of responsibility to support him," the newspaper added. The UK-based The Independent said the record win in Gujarat is a big boost to the BJP ahead of the national elections in 2024.

Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Ajay Gudavarthy told Al Jazeera that the BJP's comfortable win in Gujarat shows a deeper consolidation of the Hindu vote. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, on his personal Twitter account, thanked the people of Gujarat saying, they blessed the politics of development.

"Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," PM Modi tweeted. "To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022