Nepal, India set to conduct 16th edition of Surya Kiran joint military training exercise

Nepal and India are all set to conduct the 16th edition of Surya Kiran from Friday, the joint military training exercise between the two South Asian nations. The 16th Edition of Indo-Nepal joint training Exercise "Surya Kiran-XVI" between India and Nepal will be conducted at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi (Nepal), from December 16 - 29, 2022, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

"Indian Army contingent reached Nepal to participate in the 16th Edition of India-Nepal Joint Training Exercise Surya Kiran 2022. The exercise aims to share experience gained by both Armies in Counter Terrorism and Disaster Relief operations," tweeted Indian Army. Exercise "Surya Kiran" is conducted annually between India and Nepal with the aim to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and HADR under UN mandate.

Nepal Army soldiers of the Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion and Indian Army soldiers from the 5 GR will be participating in the exercise. The two armies, through these contingents, shall be sharing the experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over the years in their respective countries, added the release. "Indian Army troops arrived today in Saljhandi, Nepal for the 16th Joint India-Nepal Military Ex #SURYAKIRAN. The exercises are a paragon for exchange of professional experience & cementing the friendship bw two armies," tweeted the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The joint exercise would focus on the evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at the unit level in counter-terrorism operations and disaster response mechanisms in general and the role of armed forces in the management of disasters. During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations and also on Humanitarian Relief operations.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, said the release. Surya Kiran is a bilateral Joint Military Exercise between India and Nepal. Indian Army and Nepal Army participate in the Surya Kiran exercise.

The 15th edition of Indo-Nepal Joint Military Training Exercise Surya Kiran was held on September 20, 2021, at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The 14th edition of the exercise took place in Saljhandi, Nepal in 2019.

The biannual exercise, which takes place alternately in both countries aims to establish military relations in inaccessible mountainous areas by the soldiers of both countries; Provide humanitarian assistance under disaster management; Get training in anti-terrorist operations, and build interoperability and sharing expertise between the two countries. (ANI)

