"Pakistan is a genocidal nation," says Bangladesh Liberation War veteran

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, a veteran of Bangladesh Liberation War, Lt Colonel Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir on Thursday termed Pakistan as a "genocidal nation". Commemorating 51 years of the nation's glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the liberation of Bangladesh, Zahir said, "This was a very tragic period for us, so many people were killed, raped and murdered, then also they (Pakistan) are utilizing the friendship with the big powers of the world and conducting more and more genocide. They are a genocidal nation. Every time they are conducting genocide. Bangladesh is their third genocide. Pakistan conducted two genocides earlier, that's why I called them a genocidal nation. They attacked the people of Bangladesh, the people didn't want to face the atrocities so they rose against them."

He lauded India for helping Bangladesh in its Liberation War and termed India as its "best friend." "As a freedom fighter I still live in 1971, the period I love and the people who helped us, we love them. Bangladesh-India friendship is for eternity - friendship made of blood, soil, and sacrifice. This relationship remains for a very long time to come. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 'Bangabandhu' believed in this concept of friendship with the neighbour. Sheikh Hasina also believes in this concept and she is trying her best to keep this relationship very vibrant, correct and historically correct too. At that time the people of India, the government of India, forces of India gave support to us and that's the reason we won, that's the reason we feel so close to India and they are our best of friends - nationally and internationally. A friend in need is a friend indeed," said the Bangladeshi war veteran.

Speaking about the Pakistani propaganda to underplay the Bangladesh genocide, he said, "Common Pakistani people didn't know about it, they were aware but not so much aware. They are hiding all facts, using international media of Europe, America and China. They convinced the common people that genocide was not conducted on large scale, but they are wrong, and historically incorrect. That's the reason truth has triumphed and they have faltered." Taking a dig at Pakistan's debacle, Zahir said, "Can you imagine 93,000 soldiers surrendering within 13 days? What a shame! Pakistan was not only defeated on the battlefield but defeated in the pages of history."

He also described his escape from Sialkot in Pakistan to help Bangladeshi freedom fighters. "When the war started, I was in Pakistan Elite 14 in the para brigade of Sialkot, escaped from Jammu and Kashmir and joined the Liberation War. I helped Indian Army with the battle plans of Pakistan and helped save their lives too. Pakistanis conducted genocide in our villages and burnt our houses and my parents had to go and take shelter in India," said Zahir. Talking about India-Bangladesh border issues, he said that those were small issues, adding, "These are not very major issues; a lot of problems we have already solved with mutual cooperation. We hope the two governments - Sheikh Hasina government so friendly, internationally and her First Neighbour Policy is there, small problems will be solved soon."

He further alerted China when asked about the People's Liberation Army (PLA) incursion in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. "This is not 1962, this is 2022, please remember the Indian Army is one of the most battle-inoculated armies in the world. They are a very tough army, a very well-trained army and they can defend India because it's not an aggressing nation, finally the people of India are fantastic. They are all by the side of their forces and that will make the morale of the Indian Army very high," said Zahir.

Speaking about Bangladesh-China relations, he said, "Please remember Bangladesh-China friendship is purely commercial. We are not taking any grants or charity, we are taking the loan, and returning the loan back. This has nothing to do with the military or politics. India remains the best friend of Bangladesh. Our survival roots go back to India." The Indian Army Eastern Command hosted the Bangladesh Vijay Diwas curtain raiser event in Kolkata as India celebrated 51 years of victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The Bangladesh delegation included 29 'Muktijoddhas', who took part in the liberation war and serving officers of Bangladesh's Armed Forces visiting India for the occasion. The 65 members delegation from Bangladesh led by Maj Gen Md Mahbubur Rashid, arrived in Kolkata today for Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations. The delegation has 29 Muktijodhas with Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, as their senior leader.

December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The day is also observed in Bangladesh as 'Bijoy Dibos'. The Indian Army's Eastern Command presented military tattoos at the event at Royal Calcutta Turf Club, Kolkata as part of Vijay Diwas celebrations.

The programme includes a spectacular helicopter display, free fall by paratroopers, commando raid, martial art, Mallakhamba, horse, dog show and military band display. (ANI)

