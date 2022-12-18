Left Menu

Gen Bajwa gave clean chit to 'gang of corrupt' via reconciliation ordinance: Imran Khan

The former Prime Minister made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz's return to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London, according to The News International.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 08:55 IST
Gen Bajwa gave clean chit to 'gang of corrupt' via reconciliation ordinance: Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the "gang of corrupt" got clean chits under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II granted to them by former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, local media reported. The former Prime Minister made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz's return to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London, according to The News International.

Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa committed cruelty by granting an NRO-II to the "gang of corrupt" elements. Slamming the former army chief, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country, the report said.

"Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in Maqsood Chaprasi case, has also returned and giving lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return," Khan said according to The News International. Cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been quashed, the former prime minister added.

"Justice rules in human society, while the rule of power prevails in a society of animals," he added. In his address a day earlier, the former prime minister had lamented his helplessness and said that when he was in power, former army chief General

Bajwa asked him to focus on economy and not accountability. "Gen (retd) Bajwa told me to grant NRO II to the then-opposition when [the government had to pass laws related to the] Financial Action Task Force. It was Gen Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then-opposition,"The News International report said.

Imran Khan had earlier accused General Bajwa of playing a "double game" with his government. Khan accepted that he committed a "big mistake" by extending the General Bajwa's tenure in 2019. "Gen Bajwa was playing a double game and I discovered later that even PTI's members were being given different messages," The Nation quoted Imran Khan as saying in the interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022