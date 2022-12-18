Protesters seek protection in Pakistan's North Waziristan

The kin of all those who sustained injuries in Thursday's suicide attack in Pakistan held a protest and sought protection in North Waziristan, Dawn reported. The protests were held outside the Miramshah Press Club on Friday and the protesters were accompanied by residents and elders of the Utmanzai tribe.

On December 14, at least three civilians and 14 others, including nine security personnel, were injured in the suicide attack. However, Inter-Services Public Relations said that one civilian and one soldier were killed and nine others were injured in the incident. The protesters said that they had left the area for peace but the suicide attacks and targeted killings continued in the area even after the operations carried out against the civilians whom officials termed as "militants," as per Dawn's report.

"We vacated the area (during a military operation against militants) for peace, but suicide attacks and targeted killings continue after the 'Zarb-i-Azb' military operation," they said and stressed that the state was responsible for providing protection to its citizens. The Utmanzai elders said that they would soon announce the future course of action if such incidents continued and demanded a Shuhada package for the families of those who embraced martyrdom besides free education for their children.

The deceased soldier, in the suicide attack, was identified as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. Moreover, one civilian also was also killed while nine others were injured, the ISPR said. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the incident and expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the incident, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Those carrying out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims," the report quoted him as saying. PM Shehbaz further said terrorists were "playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilize Pakistan". He expressed his commitment to punishing the perpetrators. The premier said Pakistan's people and security forces had rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate terrorism, paying tribute to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the incident and expressed concern regarding the provincial government over the deteriorating situation of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowed action against terrorists, according to Dawn. "We condemn the suicide blast in North Waziristan's Miranshah area, are saddened by the martyrdom of Havaldar Muhammad Ameer and a civilian," he tweeted.

"We will track down terrorists and defeat their nefarious designs," he said, adding that the country's security forces were fully capable of eliminating militants. (ANI)

