India SIR and Interiors with Art Bring Luxe Design to India

India Sotheby's International Realty (India SIR) has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based Interiors with Art Ltd to extend design and architecture consultancy services to affluent clientele in India. The collaboration seeks to deliver customized, high-end consultancy, targeting high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs) in the country's burgeoning luxury home market.

India SIR, a subsidiary of Sotheby's International Realty (SIR), is well-known for its consultancy services in the luxury housing sector across major urban centers and popular second home destinations like Goa. Interiors with Art brings its prestigious experience of working with global billionaires and royal families, potentially enhancing the value proposition for Indian luxury homeowners.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director of India SIR, emphasized that this partnership combines the vast luxury real estate prowess of SIR with the design excellence of Interiors with Art. The SIR network boasts a presence in 84 countries, operating 1,100 offices with 26,100 sales associates, and reported a significant transaction volume of USD 157 billion in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)