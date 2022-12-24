Left Menu

Residents complain of 'lack of transparency' in distribution of aid to needy in Kabul

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the local residents criticized the "lack of transparency" in the distribution of humanitarian aid to needy families in the country by welfare organizations.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the local residents criticized the "lack of transparency" in the distribution of humanitarian aid to needy families in the country by welfare organizations, TOLOnews reported. Criticizing the authorities for unfair distribution, the Kabul residents said that it is not distributed to those who need to be helped.

Sabir, a Kabul resident, stated that he is experiencing economic difficulties as a result of unemployment, but that he has received no assistance from appropriate groups. "If there is aid so why we don't receive it? We are in a tough situation," Sabir stated.

"We face many problems. I am so sad about it. We need to be assisted," TOLOnews reported citing another Kabul resident, Simagul. The inhabitants further stated that the government and related organizations should give them job chances.

"All these people need humanitarian aid before they find a job but now there is no job opportunity and everyone is faced with economic problems," said Nasimullah, a Kabul resident as he described the plight of people in the war-torn country. This comes as the United Nations said that 20 million Afghans are facing famine and that 97 per cent of Afghans live in poverty.

Continued discrimination against more than half the population of the country continues to affect the growth of Afghanistan as a country. Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, 18 packages of USD 40 million and more than 30 packages of USD 32 million apiece of cash assistance have been given to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the DAB records.

Despite the cash assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history. (ANI)

