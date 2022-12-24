Left Menu

Nepal health ministry issues alert on new covid variant BF.7

In a press statement, the Nepal Health Ministry asserted that the new variant of Covid-19 has not been confirmed in Nepal so far. However, due to its growing influence in neighbouring countries, there is a need to be alert in the Himalayan nation as well.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday cautioned the public about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant BF.7 and advised people to mask up in public places. In a press statement, the Nepal Health Ministry said that the new variant of Covid-19 has not been confirmed in Nepal so far. However, due to its growing influence in neighbouring countries, there is a need to be alert in the Himalayan nation as well.

"The new variant of COVID-19, BF.7, which has spread in neighbouring countries, has not been confirmed in Nepal, so far. However, due to the open borders and the movement of people, there is a risk of this infection in Nepal as well, so it is necessary for the general public to be alert and aware for prevention and control," the Nepal health ministry said. The ministry stated that since Nepal suffered a lot of financial losses due to the infection of COVID-19, all the mechanisms of the federal government, provinces and local bodies should be mobilized for its identification, prevention and treatment.

It added that fever measurement, antigen testing and genetic testing of suspected travellers coming from international checkpoints and airports are currently being carried out in Nepal to identify, prevent, and treat COVID-19. Since it is the time of Christmas and the New Year, the health ministry has also appealed to people to adopt health standards such as mandatory use of masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and regular use of sanitisers.

The ministry also requested the general public who are yet to receive the additional 'booster dose' against COVID-19 to go to the nearest health institution and receive the vaccine. (ANI)

