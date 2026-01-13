Nepali Congress Faces Turmoil as Special Convention Sparks Leadership Crisis

The Nepali Congress, one of the oldest political entities in Nepal, faces a critical juncture as its special convention has raised serious leadership questions. This gathering, initiated on Sunday, formally began the electoral process to select new top party officials.

Candidates rushed to file nominations at the party's election commission until late Tuesday. Speaking at the convention's closed-door session, General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa called the event a 'rebellion,' emphasizing its historical significance and distancing it from routine party meetings.

A new election committee was established, heightening internal conflicts. Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba opposes the convention and negotiates to prevent a split. Legal battles over party statutes add complexity, with ongoing discussions undermining unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)