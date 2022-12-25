PTI to approach Pakistan National Assembly for acceptance of lawmakers' resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that lawmakers from his party will visit the National Assembly on Wednesday for the acceptance of their resignations as members of the lower house of parliament, Dawn reported. Speaking to reporters in Faisalabad on Sunday, Farrukh Habib said that "we are going to the National Assembly on Wednesday to get our resignations accepted." He stated that PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations in writing. However, only 11 resignations were accepted based on "mala fide (intentions)." Farrukh Habib stressed that the matter was also a "test for the Election Commission of Pakistan," according to Dawn.

"But they accepted just 11 resignations on the basis of mala fide intentions," he went on to say "Now accept our resignation. Why are they being evasive?" Dawn quoted Farrukh Habib as saying. In April this year, the PTI announced mass resignations from the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan's ouster as Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote. After the submission of their resignations, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri at the time, in the capacity of the house's acting speaker, accepted the resignations of 123 PTI Members of the National Assembly.

The incumbent speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf later decided to verify the resignations and accepted the resignations of only 11 lawmakers on July 27, as per the Dawn report. Ashraf stated that he will not approve any resignations until he is satisfied that they are "voluntary and genuine." He even invited PTI's lawmakers to appear for the verifications of their resignations, as per the Dawn report. On the same day, PTI senator Shibli Faraz said that the party will file a case in the Supreme Court for the acceptance of the mass resignations and not approach the speaker, according to Dawn. However, Farrukh Habib today announced that they will approach Pakistan's National Assembly for acceptance of resignations. Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan made a similar announcement regarding his party lawmakers intending to visit National Assembly and approach its speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. (ANI)

