Left Menu

Spike in covid cases in China's Zhejiang renews concern of impact on supply chains

China's Zhejiang province, a manufacturing hub is recording around a million new COVID-19 cases in a single day and the situation has sparked concerns among people regarding its impact on supply chains, Nikkei Asia reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST
Spike in covid cases in China's Zhejiang renews concern of impact on supply chains
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Zhejiang province, a manufacturing hub is recording around a million new Covid-19 cases in a single day and the situation has sparked concerns among people regarding its impact on supply chains, Nikkei Asia reported. Zhejiang, located near Shanghai, has a population of about 65 million people. Its main city, Hangzhou, is home to China's largest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holding, as well as other technology firms.

Aside from Apple suppliers, Zhejiang is home to Japanese automaker Nidec and a slew of other foreign manufacturers. Citing a report released on Wednesday by the British research group Airfinity, Nikkei Asia stated that daily instances in China possibly top one million. Zhejiang's disclosure suggests a far higher figure. New cases are been reported throughout China. Dongguan in Guangdong Province reported Friday that daily illnesses ranged from 250,000 to 300,000, while Qingdao in Shandong Province reported 490,000 to 530,000 daily infections.

However, official data from the central government do not reflect such rapid spread, raising concerns about the central government's information disclosure. The provincial government released the number on Sunday, adding that it expects daily infections to peak around New Year's Day, possibly at 2 million, Nikkei Asia reported. After China abandoned its restrictive "zero Covid" policy about two weeks ago, regional numbers of infected persons with coronavirus point to explosive outbreaks and overstretched healthcare systems, writes Chang Che, Asia technology correspondent for The New York Times (NYT). However, the intensity and magnitude of the country's first nationwide outbreak have remained largely a mystery as official figures from the central government remain low.

Notably, the Communist Party has cast aside the restrictive "zero Covid" policy, which set off mass protests that were a rare challenge to the Communist leadership. Meanwhile, there is a shortage of medicine, as Covid rips through parts of China, millions are struggling to find treatment -- from the most basic cold remedies to take at home to more powerful antivirals for patients in hospitals.

Gripped with grief and anxiety, many in China want a national reckoning over the hard-line Covid policy. Holding the government accountable may be a quixotic quest, reported NYT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
4
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022