Left Menu

Solomon Islands' ambassador to China John Moffat Fugui dies in Beijing

One of the top foreign envoys to China, John Moffat Fugui who was Solomon Islands' ambassador to china passed away on the job in less than two years, Strait Times reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST
Solomon Islands' ambassador to China John Moffat Fugui dies in Beijing
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

One of the top foreign envoys to China, John Moffat Fugui who was Solomon Islands' ambassador to China passed away on the job in less than two years, Strait Times reported. The envoy was 61-years-old and his demise is unlikely to adversely hinder a five-year bilateral security pact that has alarmed Australia and the United States.

Notably, Fugui's death on Thursday makes him the seventh top foreign envoy to China to die on the job in less than two years. According to Strait Times, Fugui is the fifth ambassador to China to die since Ukraine's Serhii Kamyshev, 65, died in February 2021 after a trip to a Beijing Winter Olympic site. Germany's Jan Hecke, 54, a former foreign policy adviser to then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, died in the Chinese capital in September 2021 two weeks into the job.

Furthermore, Philippine journalist-turned-diplomat Jose Santiago "Chito" Sta. Romana, 74, died in April 2022 during mandatory quarantine in Anhui province, which was later on followed by Myanmar's chief of mission U Myo Thant Pe in August in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan province, the Strait Times reported. Fugui became Solomon Islands' first ambassador to China in May 2021.

In April 2022, China and the Solomon Islands inked a security treaty, raising concerns in Canberra and Washington that the Asian powerhouse might expand its military footprint in the Pacific. During a visit to Honiara in May, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi sought to ease Western concerns, claiming China has "no intention at all" of establishing a military facility on the South Pacific island nation.

Throughout his tenure, Mr Fugui tried to open direct flights between Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, and Chinese towns; promote tuna and timber exports to China; attract Chinese investors and visitors; and seek collaboration in solar energy, Strait Times reported citing the Chinese official media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
4
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022