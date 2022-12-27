Left Menu

Pakistan: 6 security personnel killed, 17 injured in Balochistan terror incidents

In seven bomb blasts, six Pakistani security personnel were killed and 17 others were injured.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:52 IST
Pakistan: 6 security personnel killed, 17 injured in Balochistan terror incidents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six Pakistani security personnel, including a captain, was killed in several bomb blasts across Balochistan, Dawn reported. In seven bomb blasts, six Pakistani security personnel were killed and 17 others were injured.

Two of the four blasts took place in Quetta, one ripped through the Kohlu district's Kahan area while the fourth one took place in Turbat. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a 'leading party' in Kohlu district's Kahan area during an intelligence-based clearance operation which is underway since December 24, according to The News International report. According to Dawn, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday Dawn reported, five Pakistan Army personnel were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kahan area. The military's media wing said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off close to the leading party of the security forces. Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz and sepoys Asghar, Mehran and Shamoon were martyred in the blast, reported Dawn.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a clearance operation was underway in Kahan after an explosive device targeted security forces. Separately, in Quetta, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Pakistan's Quetta, according to a statement by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, reported The Dawn.

Meanwhile, during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza region of Balochistan's Zhob district, a terrorist and a soldier were killed. Two soldiers were wounded in the exchange of fire. The incident is reported at a time when Pakistan continues to face the increasing threat of terrorism, including those involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was started based on "credible information," according to Dawn. It said that the operation continued for the past 96 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022