Pakistan: 6 security personnel killed, 17 injured in Balochistan terror incidents

At least six Pakistani security personnel, including a captain, was killed in several bomb blasts across Balochistan, Dawn reported. In seven bomb blasts, six Pakistani security personnel were killed and 17 others were injured.

Two of the four blasts took place in Quetta, one ripped through the Kohlu district's Kahan area while the fourth one took place in Turbat. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a 'leading party' in Kohlu district's Kahan area during an intelligence-based clearance operation which is underway since December 24, according to The News International report. According to Dawn, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday Dawn reported, five Pakistan Army personnel were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kahan area. The military's media wing said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off close to the leading party of the security forces. Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz and sepoys Asghar, Mehran and Shamoon were martyred in the blast, reported Dawn.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a clearance operation was underway in Kahan after an explosive device targeted security forces. Separately, in Quetta, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Pakistan's Quetta, according to a statement by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, reported The Dawn.

Meanwhile, during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza region of Balochistan's Zhob district, a terrorist and a soldier were killed. Two soldiers were wounded in the exchange of fire. The incident is reported at a time when Pakistan continues to face the increasing threat of terrorism, including those involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was started based on "credible information," according to Dawn. It said that the operation continued for the past 96 hours. (ANI)

