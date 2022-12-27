Left Menu

Pakistan: Islamabad Police announces 'special security plan' amid rise in terror incidents

In a tweet, Islamabad police stated that red zone entrances will be recorded by safe city cameras and metro service passengers will be video recorded.

Pakistan: Islamabad Police announces 'special security plan' amid rise in terror incidents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid a rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, Islamabad Police today announced a "special security plan" with the introduction of temporary security checkposts at 25 different locations in the city. In a tweet, Islamabad police stated that red zone entrances will be recorded by safe city cameras and metro service passengers will be video recorded. Islamabad Police tweeted, "Issue of special security plan in view of the current security situation. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras. Metro service passengers will be video recorded."

Islamabad Police called on people to carry their identity documents and use number plates issued by Excise Office on vehicles. The police warned of taking legal action against non-specimen number plates and unregistered vehicles. It called for registering tenants and employees at the nearest police station. "Citizens are requested to carry their identity documents. Use Excise Office-issued number plates on vehicles. Legal action will be taken against non-specimen number plates and unregistered vehicles. Foreign nationals should carry their identity documents," Islamabad Police said in a tweet.

It further added, "Register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or service centres. Persons employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated. Report any unusual activity on call 15." Islamabad Police announced the plan as Pakistan continues to witness a rise in terror incidents in recent days. The terror incidents have increased particularly after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off their ceasefire with the government in November, Dawn reported.

On December 23, one police constable was killed and six others were injured in a bomb blast that took place in Islamabad's I-10 sector, according to Dawn. It is the first major terror incident reported in Pakistan's capital after the onset of the recent wave of terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. On Sunday, the US Embassy in Islamabad prohibited its staff from visiting the federal capital's Marriott Hotel, citing concerns of a "possible attack". It also placed Islamabad on a red alert citing "security concerns."

"The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays. Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel," the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement posted on its website. "Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season," it further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

