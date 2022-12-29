"Work in the UN will go on...we will continue to lend our voice," Kamboj on India's roadmap at UN in year ahead

Work in the UN will go on even as we exit the Security Council as we have several important bodies which deal with critical issues where we will continue to lend our voice, Ruchira Kamboj said on Wednesday on how India will shape its roadmap in the year ahead at the United Nations. As India successfully completed its tenure of December Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Kamboj told ANI that India has several important bodies which deal with critical issues where it will continue to lend its voice.

"As a key troop-contributing country, we will also be actively involved in issues related to peacekeeping. In the course of our December presidency, you would recall the External Affairs Minister had launched a group of friends to ensure accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers. As co-chair of this important group, we will continue to keep the focus on the safety and security of our blue helmets on the ground through sharing of best practices among member states and through guidance to the UN Secretariat," the UN Ambassador said as she recalled India's successful December presidency of UNSC. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, underlined the "full" agenda of the Council for the month under India's presidency in a wrap-up briefing earlier on Thursday for non-members of the Security Council on its work for the month of December before the holiday week.

Notably, on December 1, India assumed the UN Security Council's (UNSC) monthly rotating presidency for the second time during its two-year term as an elected member of the Council in 2021-2022. In August 2021, India had previously assumed the UNSC presidency. Talking further on how New Delhi will continue to be a voice at United Nations as well as internationally, she underlined that India has been appointed co-chair to the Group of Friends of Landlocked Developing Countries and will help steer the roadmap of the review of the Vienna Program of Action.

"We are also a recently appointed co-chair to the Group of Friends of Landlocked Developing Countries and will help steer the roadmap of the review of the Vienna Program of Action, culminating in the Third Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024," she added. (ANI)

