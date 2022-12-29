Left Menu

New Twitter policy to follow and question science: Elon Musk

Talking to Social media, Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

Talking to Social media, Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably. "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement. No further details of the plan are released as of yet.

Since Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter as its CEO, he has been under the spotlight for his social media presence. The Twitter CEO has finally spoken up about his promised resignation from his post after Monday's poll. Taking to the microblogging site, Elon Musk tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

The multi-billionaire added that subsequently, he will only run 'the software & servers teams'.The post garnered a number of reactions from netizens. Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday, December 19, started a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Within a few minutes of Musk's cryptic tweet, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result, the 'yes' votes started edging ahead, reaching up to 57.5 per cent.

In reaction, Musk said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy." The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform. (ANI)

