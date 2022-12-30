Left Menu

Russia fires around 120 missiles over Ukraine, including Kyiv

Russia fired more than 120 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia fired more than 120 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration.

As officials reported missile attacks and the activation of air defence systems in a number of locations, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava, air raid sirens could be heard throughout Ukraine on Thursday morning, CNN reported. "Two private houses in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of the downed missiles. An industrial enterprise in Holosiivskyi district and a playground in Pecherskyi district were also damaged," the administration said on Telegram.

Before the Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv warned the locals about potential power and water shortages. According to Ukrainian officials, air defence systems were turned on all over Ukraine on Thursday morning after Russia launched more than 120 missiles against a variety of locations. Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said 90 per cent of the western city is without power and warned of water disruptions due to Russian attacks Thursday, CNN reported.

Mayor Vitali Kitschko of Kyiv, the country's capital, has previously alerted locals to the potential power and water shortages following the Russian strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

