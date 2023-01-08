Left Menu

New Chinese envoy to Nepal vows to enhance bilateral ties

Speaking to journalists at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Chen said he will work to further enhance the bilateral relations between China and Nepal, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Chen Song. (Photo Credit: Chen Song twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
China is willing to work with Nepal to seek common development, said the newly appointed Chinese envoy to Nepal Chen Song on Sunday after he landed in the capital city of Kathmandu. Speaking to journalists at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Chen said he will work to further enhance the bilateral relations between China and Nepal, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"I stand ready to work closely with Nepali friends from all walks of life, gather wisdom and pool strength to bring more benefits to the two peoples, and jointly write a new chapter of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity," Chen was quoted as saying by the Nepali newspaper. "China is willing to work with Nepal to stay true to our original aspirations, inherit friendship, join forces to seek common development, and build a closer China-Nepal community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Chen said it's a great honor for him to take over as the 22nd Chinese ambassador in Nepal. "It's been a privilege and a great honor for me to serve as the 22nd Chinese ambassador in Nepal. Arriving in Kathmandu today, I was amazed by its magnificent beauty and unique culture, and impressed by people's kindness and warmth," he tweeted.

China's new envoy also stressed that he we ready to work with his Nepali friends "to unleash the full potential of China-Nepal cooperation." "I, together with my colleagues in the Embassy, stand ready to work with Nepali friends from all walks of life to unleash the full potential of China-Nepal cooperation, and elevate the bilateral relations to a new height," he added.

The Kathmandu Post report said that China had proposed Chen as the new ambassador to Nepal in November. The report added that Chen replaces Hou Yanqi, who has returned to China after completing her four-year tenure in October. (ANI)

