According to Dawn newspaper, Rehman led month-long demonstrations in Gwadar and was wanted by the Gwadar police in several cases, including the murder of a policeman.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:39 IST
Pakistan: Haq Do Tehreek chief, leader of Gwadar protest movement arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) chief and leader of Gwadar protest movements was on Friday arrested in Gwadar after dodging the police for about two weeks, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported. According to Dawn newspaper, Rehman led month-long demonstrations in Gwadar and was wanted by the Gwadar police in several cases, including the murder of a policeman.

Rehman was arrested from the court where he had arrived to surrender, along with two other activists, Nasibullah Nusherwani and Hassan Murad. Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Najeebullah Pandrani said that FIRs were registered against Rehman and other activists under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-terrorism Act.

Lawyers protested against the police action, saying the HDT chief was arrested before appearing in court to surrender. The arrest before Rehman's appearance in the court was against the law, said Gwadar District Bar Association President Meraj Ali, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Ali, the HDT chief arrived to surrender and apply for interim bail and the arrest was akin to denying him his right to seek bail. Calling the police action "contempt of court", Ali requested the district court to take notice of the arrest, reported Dawn newspaper.

Recently, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Rehman for murder, attempt to murder and provocation of the people for violence and other charges, Geo TV reported. The Home Minister of Balochistan, Ziaullah Langove ordered the filing of an FIR against the HDT movement leader Rehman on December 28 over the killing of a constable.

Geo TV reported that constable Yasir Saeed was killed in gunfire by Haq do Tehreek sit-in protesters, according to Balochistan Police. Earlier, Rehman issued a warning to Chinese nationals to leave the Gwadar port area, Al Arabiya Post reported citing The Maritime Executive.

Issuing a warning to Chinese nationals living in Gwadar, Rehman said if the government 'ignores' their peaceful protests, the people have a right to 'pick up and use weapons' to protect their rights. As per the news report, Chinese nationals have been used as a 'negotiating chip' by protesters in Balochistan to ensure that their demands are addressed. Maulana Hidayat Rehman's recent call to leave Gwadar was for the less than 500 Chinese residing there, Al Arabiya Post reported citing The Asian Lite International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

