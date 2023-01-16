Left Menu

Sibi George concurrently accredited as next ambassador to Marshall Islands

1993) presently Ambassador of India to Japan, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Marshall Islands, with residence in Tokyo. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement reads. (ANI)

Sibi George has been named as the next Indian ambassador to the Republic of Marshall Islands, on a concurrent basis, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

An Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1993 batch, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

