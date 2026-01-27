Farewell to Tokyo's Last Pandas: A Diplomatic Departure

Hundreds of Japanese panda enthusiasts gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo to bid a heartfelt farewell to the nation's last two giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, as they headed back to China on Tuesday.

Braving the chilly winter air, spectators donned panda-themed hats and waved flags, capturing the poignant moment on their smartphones as the truck carrying the zoo's beloved twins made its way to Narita Airport. The move to a Chinese breeding facility leaves Japan panda-less for the first time in over fifty years.

Ueno Zoo's director, Yutaka Fukuda, expressed mixed emotions over the pandas' departure, highlighting gratitude for their contribution and hope for future breeding success, yet sadness over their leave. This transfer also echoes strains in China-Japan relations, highlighted by recent geopolitical tensions, reflecting on China's practice of 'panda diplomacy.'

