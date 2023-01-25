Left Menu

Thailand arrests Chinese man wanted by Interpol on fraud charges

The suspect, identified only as 'Liu', was arrested by the Immigration Bureau in Maha Sarakham's Wapi Pathum district on Sunday morning.

25-01-2023
A Chinese national sought by Interpol on fraud charges has been arrested by Thai immigration police in northeast Thailand, reported The Star. The suspect, identified only as 'Liu', was arrested by the Immigration Bureau in Maha Sarakham's Wapi Pathum district on Sunday morning.

Liu's arrest was confirmed by Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nutchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, reported The Star. According to Phanthana, the Chinese Embassy contacted the Thai authorities to advise them that an arrest warrant had been issued in China for 54-year-old Liu, in addition to the red warrant issued by Interpol.

He said the bureau launched a manhunt upon learning that Liu was hiding out in Maha Sarakham, reported The Star. Liu is accused by the Chinese government of lending money at exorbitant interest rates and causing damages worth more than 110 million baht to fellow Chinese citizens, reported The Star.

The Thai authorities have also revealed that Liu is believed to have links to a triad gang based in Thailand. Members of the triad are accused of arranging loans at exorbitant interest rates for Chinese people. Phanthana said the Immigration Bureau is processing charges against Liu, so he can be extradited to China, reported The Star. (ANI)

