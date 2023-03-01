Left Menu

29 killed, 85 injured in Greece as passenger trains collide

At least 29 people were killed and more than 85 injured when a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening, shortly before midnight, in Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa, the Greek Fire Service said.

As many as 29 people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday, reported CNN. At least 29 people were killed and more than 85 injured when a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening, shortly before midnight, in Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa, the Greek Fire Service said.

Recovery efforts are underway and the death toll is expected to rise, the Greek Fire Service said. "Due to the severity of the collision between the two trains, crane-carrying vehicles are assisting in the extrication work," the Fire Brigade said in a statement.

Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said that 194 passengers had been taken safely to Thessaloniki, reported CNN. At least 150 firefighters with 17 vehicles and 40 ambulances are involved in the rescue operation, he added.

The passenger train had been travelling from the capital Athens to Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, which is renowned for its festivals and vibrant cultural life. The collision follows a nationwide carnival at the weekend which ended with a public holiday on Monday, reported CNN.

Authorities said it is still not clear what led to the collision. Hellenic Train, the main Greek railway company, was acquired by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 and is now fully controlled by Trenitalia. The company operates both passenger and freight transport. The main line on which daily connections are offered is Athens-Thessaloniki. (ANI)

