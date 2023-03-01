Left Menu

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to visit India on March 2, 3

Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit India on March 2 and 3 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, the Raisina Dialogue, and bilateral engagements.

Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit India on March 2 and 3 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, the Raisina Dialogue, and bilateral engagements. On the first day, Minister Colonna will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting under India's presidency, and participate in sessions on: "Strengthening Multilateralism and Need for Reforms", "Food and Energy Security", and "Development Cooperation", "Counter-Terrorism: New and Emerging Threats", "Global Skill Mapping and Talent Pool", and "Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief"

In the evening, she will speak at one of the inaugural panel discussions of the Raisina Dialogue, entitled Lessons and Look Ahead: Black Swans and Lighthouses. Minister Colonna's trip will also serve to boost bilateral ties and pave the way for an ambitious renewal of the Indo-French strategic partnership in a year marking its 25th anniversary.

Minister Colonna will hold bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Their talks will cover all aspects of our strategic partnership in order to prepare for its ambitious renewal and expansion, setting new goals for our cooperation for the years to come. The two Ministers will also discuss regional and global subjects of common interest, including the war in Ukraine and our joint strategy in the Indo-Pacific, and coordination on issues under consideration at multilateral fora.

They will review the progress of joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, including the Indo-Pacific Development Cooperation Fund launched by France and India in September 2022 to fund sustainable solutions in countries of the region, as well as the implementation of the Indo-French Roadmap for Blue Economy and Ocean Governance. The French Foreign Affairs Minister will also meet Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister, for discussions on regional and global security issues, bilateral cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, and France's commitment to being India's foremost partner on the path to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Boosting people-to-people and cultural ties between our countries will also be high on Minister Colonna's agenda. She will unveil the Villa Swagatam initiative, which aims to draw France's best artists, writers and intellectuals to participate in the best Indian residencies in the fields of the Performing Arts, Literature, and Arts & Crafts, welcoming dialogue, collaboration, and exchanges. The Minister will also hold talks with Hon'ble Minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, on how France can be India's "knowledge partner" in the creation of a new National Museum in Delhi.

She will also launch France's tenure as the EU Gender Champion initiative in India, wherein for the next six months France will further enhance gender equality in its action in India and with India. Finally, Minister Colonna will meet the first cohort of the new Young Leaders programme of the France-India Foundation, which brings together talented French and Indian youths from all walks of life to build lasting bonds between our two countries. (ANI)

