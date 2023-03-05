Amritsar to hold G20 meeting from March 15-17: AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Stating that Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Sunday said that Amritsar will hold G20 meeting from March 15-17. "Happy to inform that as of now @g20org meeting is confirmed at #Amritsar during 15-17 Mar as scheduled. Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event & one stray Incident can't be reflection of State it will be a memorable event," Sahney tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier in January, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G-20 summit meeting slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar in March and June. Chairing a meeting, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that no stone should be left unturned in making this event a huge success. He said that all of them were fortunate to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a mega event in the state. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of the G-20 summit in the state.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G-20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on Education and then in the month of June 22-23 on Labour. He said that the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality, adding that he asked the officers to ensure that elaborate arrangements are put in place for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

The G20 Foreign Ministers meeting concluded in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was a resounding success with the outcome document reflecting the concern of developing countries and the global south and the G20 countries talking about other issues of global import including terrorism and reliable supply chains. G20 countries condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as they noted the growing threat from the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and pitched for a more inclusive and reinvigorated multilateralism and reform. (ANI)

