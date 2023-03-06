Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj Ul Haq calls for fresh elections in Pakistan

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-Ul-Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) government has totally failed. Slamming the current Pakistan government, he said that during the last 11 months, they did nothing except waive the corruption cases against them, as reported by Pakistan vernacular media outlet, Intekhab Daily.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:12 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj Ul Haq calls for fresh elections in Pakistan
Jamat-e-Islami Chairman, Sirajul Haq. (Photo/Twitter: @SirajOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-Ul-Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) government has totally failed. Slamming the current Pakistan government, he said that during the last 11 months, they did nothing except waive the corruption cases against them, as reported by Pakistan vernacular media outlet, Intekhab Daily. Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-Ul-Haq said there is nothing left in the country in the name of accountability. The law has become a piece of wax in the hands of the men of power, Intekhab Daily reported.

He said that four drivers were driving the car and all they did was waive corruption charges against themselves. He said that before the PDM government, PTI was doing the same thing. "Whoever joined the PTI, became clean. If the situation was terrible during the PTI government, it is worse today," he added.

He said that these parties have nothing to offer to the country and only the Jamaat E Islami government can solve the problems of the country. He said that transparent elections are the only solution to the present problems. It will be better if the establishment does not interfere this time.

Give the people the right to select their representatives without any pressure or interference, Pakistan vernacular media, Intekhab Daily reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023