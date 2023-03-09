Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives in Delhi to take forward comprehensive strategic partnership

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday arrived in Delhi for discussions on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated in a tweet. Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh received Albanese at the airport in Delhi.

Arindam Bagchi in a tweet wrote, "Welcome to Delhi, PM @AlboMP! After a series of engagements in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, PM @AlboMP of Australia arrives in New Delhi for discussions on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Received by MoS @TribalAffairsIn@renukasinghbjp at the airport." On March 10, Australia PM Albanese will take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat. The Australian PM will then meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Earlier on Thursday, Albanese mounted a fighter aircraft onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in Mumbai. The Australian PM sat inside the fighter jet while officers of the Indian Navy shared details and information on India's biggest aircraft carrier. He also watched day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. "I'm very honoured to be here today on the newly commissioned Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant, my visit reflects my government's commitment to place India at the heart of Australia's approach to India both Pacific and beyond. Whilst here, I have had the great pleasure of meeting with the talented and highly professional men and women of India's Navy. What lifts defence relationships to new levels is the resolve and foresight of those who see the relationship not just for what it is, but for what it could be. One such person is my friend, Prime Minister Modi," the Australian PM said while interacting with mediapersons after climbing onboard INS Vikrant.

Albanese thanked PM Modi for his "dedication to driving forward our defence and security partnership which is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together". He called India a "top-tier security partner." "For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity. And there has never been a point in our country's history where we've had such a strong strategic alignment which has been reinforced by my current visit to India and will be reinforced further by Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the quad leaders meeting," the Australian PM added.

Australian PM further said, "In a short period of time, we both depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indopacific for our trade and for our economic well-being. And we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indopacific is open, inclusive and prosperous." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)