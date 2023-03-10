Left Menu

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

4.1, Occurred on 10-03-2023, 07

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:09 IST
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 101 km south of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Friday at 07:57:21 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 10-03-2023, 07:57:21 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 166 Km, Location: 101 km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Friday.

The quake struck at a depth of 166 kilometres at a latitude of 36.19 and a longitude of 70.63. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023