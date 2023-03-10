India could be UK's most important relationship in future says UK lawmaker

UK Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg said that in future, India could be the UK's most important relationship. "India could be the UK's most important relationship in the future," Jacob tweeted.

The member of Parliament for North East Somerset, in an interview with Global Britain Centre Founding Chairman Amandeep Singh Bhogal, said that: "India in 50 years' time, would be the strongest country in the world because it has got free markets, it has got the rule of law and it has got democracy and these are the pillars of long term economic success and it seems to me overwhelmingly in the interests of the United Kingdom to be associated with that." Jacob added that: "That's what Global Britain achieves, hopes to achieve, will achieve and will put forward its best ideas for free trade, free markets, free enterprise."

As per the Global Britain Centre's website, the centre has been established to drive the conversation around Global Britain, the promise signalled by the historic vote in June 2016 to take back control and renew the country as a free, independent, and sovereign Global Britain tilting to engage fully with her natural allies around the globe. GBC brings together a coalition of global Britons, in Westminster and beyond, determined to strengthen the UK's global alliances

Noting that the real challenge today is how to make sense of the shifting geopolitics, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair recently said that India's position is potentially more powerful than ever with the G20 and that it is absurd to think that India is not a permanent member of UN Security Council. Blair, who was participating in a panel discussion 'Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty' during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, said India's position in shifting geopolitics is absolutely critical because the progress the country has made in the last few years has been remarkable.

He said the West has to share power. "The trouble with the UN Security Council reform, which of course should happen...it's absurd to think that India is not a permanent member but you could say that about other countries as well," Blair said.

"But leave aside that because the problem always with reforming the UN Security Council is how do you get consensus? The West has got no option but to share the power. The question is how you make sense of international diplomacy in this new world," he added. Blair noted that India today is a bigger economy than Britain.

"It is a geopolitical power, it is a post-colonial country that dominates the original English sport of cricket," he said during the panel discussion that included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen. (ANI)

