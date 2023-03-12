Left Menu

"We've got to sink the ships" US General on breaking Taiwan blockade by Chinese ships

Commander of US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), General Kenneth Wilsbach said that the US must sink Chinese warships to break a blockade of Taiwan.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:48 IST
"We've got to sink the ships" US General on breaking Taiwan blockade by Chinese ships
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Commander of US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), General Kenneth Wilsbach said that the US must sink Chinese warships to break a blockade of Taiwan, reported Taiwan News. While speaking to reporters at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado on Wednesday, Wilsbach said, "We've got to sink the ships," and recommended the U.S. "amass firepower" in the region with the use of armed drones and added the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider could be "helpful in our mission."

Wilsbach recalled that in response to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, China deployed ships off the east coast of Taiwan to act "as a sort of blockade," reported Military.com. Notably, tensions started between China and Taiwan after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to Taiwan in August.

China raised objections to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. China announced military drills around Taiwan over Pelosi's visit to the island. Wilsbach said the surface-to-air missiles mounted on the ships created an "anti-access/area denial engagement zone" that discouraged warplanes from other countries from entering for fear of being shot down.

Although Washington's priority is to deter Beijing from invading, Wilsbach said the military needs to have contingencies in the event China does attack Taiwan. He argued that if hostilities do break out, the first order of business is that, "We've got to sink the ships," reported Taiwan News. The commander said that sinking Chinese warships should not only be the main objective of the PACAF "but really anyone that's going to be involved in a conflict like this."

He stressed the need for the US and the militaries of friendly nations to plan and train together a great deal more, reported Taiwan News. Wilsbach said that many wings under his command are rehearsing the US Air Force's tactic of spreading crews and aircraft across "many, many islands."

China has enacted a long-term and flexible strategy for the self-governing island. This strategy involves periodic military exercises that amount to blockades, with a tighter military noose increasing the threat level. Moreover, it sends the message that any large military exercise could quickly be the real thing - an indefinite blockade of Taiwan to starve it into submission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023