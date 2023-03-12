Left Menu

US: At least eight people killed after boat capsizes in California

30 pm (local time) after a person on a separate panga boat called 911 to report about victims in the water.

US: At least eight people killed after boat capsizes in California
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At least eight people have died after a panga boat capsized near the shore of Black's Beach in San Diego County, California, CNN reported citing officials. Authorities rushed to the site of the incident at around 11:30 pm (local time) after a person on a separate panga boat, a type of small fishing boat powered by an outboard motor, called 911 to report victims in the water, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, according to the CNN report.

The first rescuers were not able to access the beach due to the high tide, and had to wade through "knee to waist deep water," the news report cited the release. Lifeguards initially only spotted seven bodies. However, the lifeguards with assistance from the US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations discovered another body, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, as per the news report.

The bodies were shifted to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office, CNN reported citing the release. According to the department, several agencies, including the fire-rescue department, the San Diego Police Department, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Coast Guard responded to the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

