"We look forward to rich discussion," MEA on Japanese PM Kishida's visit to India

India is looking forward to a "rich discussion" with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is set to arrive next week for a two-day visit, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on Thursday. Bagchi called Japan a "very important partner" and stressed that India looks forward to the exchange of views. "We look forward to the visit of honourable Prime Minister of Japan that's on Monday. As you know, Japan is our very important partner. We have annual summits with them and this is part of that. They are also partners in plurilateral and multilateral constructs so we look forward to a rich discussion. We look forward to exchange of views.

Arindam Bagchi did not reveal details regarding the talking points of the discussion that will take place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Speaking at the press briefing, he spoke about Kishida's last visit to India and PM Modi's visit to Japan. "Prime Minister had gone to Japan last year. Prime Minister Kishida had come here so we look forward to taking forward those discussions but what will be the talking points, what will be the outcomes let the leaders talk about it. I think it's pretty far too soon to judge that," Arindam Bagchi said.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will visit India from March 20-21. During the visit, he will hold a meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The two leaders will discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on March 10. The two leaders will also discuss their priorities for their respective Presidencies of the G7 and G20. In 2023, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency while India in December last year assumed the G20 Presidency. On March 3, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in New Delhi to attend the 8th Raisina Dialogue. (ANI)

